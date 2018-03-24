Ring worth Rs 10 crore, watch for Rs 1.40 crore: Raid on Nirav Modi's Samudra Mahal unveils spectacular riches

Mumbai: A three-day search conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Nirav Modi's Samudra Mahal in Worli has revealed treasures running into several crores.

The teams recovered a long list of items during the course of their three-day search at the mansion, including a ring worth Rs 10 crore and a watch valued at Rs 1.40 crore. Antique jewelleries and rare paintings too were reportedly found here - each apparently ranging in worth from several lakhs to several crores. CBI and ED has begun to take stock of all the items found and expect the cumulative worth of the items to be cross Rs 50 crore at least.

Samudra Mahal is a residential property belonging to Nirav Modi - the billionaire jeweller to international celebrities who has been accused of duping Punjab National Bank of thousands of crores. He, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the PNB scam came to light following a complaint by the bank that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore but the amount involved was later revised to Rs 13,900 crore as more such transactions came to light. Both Nirav Modi and Choksi had already left the country before the scam came to light but their whereabouts remain unknown.

Last month, the ED had attached 21 properties, including a penthouse and a farmhouse, of Nirav Modi and his group worth over Rs 523 crore in action against the beleaguered jeweller. Summons to both Nirav Modi and Choksi have been turned down by both on several grounds.

(With inputs from ANI)