River Cauvery

River Cauvery row: Karnataka minister writes to Tamil Nadu CM, asks for permanent solution

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu CM, Shivakumar said that the Karnataka government's Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project sought to regulate the water release in a judicious manner.

Congress leader and Karnataka Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education DK Shivakumar on Thursday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for an amicable and permanent solution over the issues faced by both the states over River Cauvery.

"You are aware that the river Cauvery is the lifeline of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and is very sacred for the people of both the States. Govemments and people of both the states desire to have a permanent solution on the issues pertaining to the Cauvary. In this regard, I wish to bring to your notice that the Government of Karnataka desires to have an amicable solution to the issue of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project," wrote Shivakumar.

"Further, this project will also help in regulating the releases in such a judicious manner that the excess water during good monsoon season is not allowed to flow from the Mettur dam into the sea unnecessarily as has happened during the current year. But, it appears that some misconceptions about the proposed project have occurred in the minds of the Government and people of Tamil Nadu though the actual reality of the project is different," added Shivakumar.

"In view of this, I hereby seek your appointment to present the project details and also to have discussion as indicated above at your convenient time," further added.

