Riyadh-Mumbai Jet Airways flight aborts take-off, departs runway

In a close shave, a Jet Airways flight travelling to Mumbai on Friday from Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh departed the runway following an aborted take-off from the King Khalid International Airport. The flight 9W 523 had a total of 149 people on board, including 142 guests and 7 crew members. The B737-800 aircraft has been safely evacuated. There have been no reports of injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the local regulatory authorities. "Currently the event involving flight 9W 523 is being investigated by the local regulatory authorities and our teams are providing full co-operation as necessary. At Jet Airways the safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance," said the airline.

The passengers of the flight 9W523 were accommodated inside the terminal building and served meals and refreshments, said a statement by Jet Airways on Twitter. "All our guests and crew members of flight 9W 523 accommodated inside the terminal building at Riyadh Airport have been served meals and refreshments and our teams are taking care of their requirements. Our teams present at the location are assisting guests in every possible way," said a tweet by the airline.

The airline also said that it is working to make alternate travel plans for the passengers. However, the flight operations across the network will remain unaffected added the airline.

"We are working to make alternate travel arrangements for our guests from Riyadh. Our flight operations across the network including services to and from Riyadh remain unaffected," said Jet Airways.