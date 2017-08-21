close
RJD disrupts Bihar assembly over Srijan scam, demands Nitish's resignation

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:46
RJD disrupts Bihar assembly over Srijan scam, demands Nitish&#039;s resignation
File photo

New Delhi: Angry Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members led by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav disrupted proceedings in the Bihar assembly on Monday and staged a protest in the house, demanding CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi's resignation, over Rs 1,000 crore Srijan scam. 

RJD members shouted slogans against the Bihar government, forcing Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary to adjourn the House. "Both of them should resign as Srijan scam happened in their knowledge and they protected the main accused," Yadav said.

Yadav said the Srijan scam was not confined to Bhagalpur district alone, and that its links were spread in several districts. Former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi also demanded the JD-U and BJP leader's resignation, blaming the two for the scam.

"It was not a scam but a mega scam. They should resign now," the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said. RJD members also raised the issue of the death of Mahesh Mandal, an arrested accused in the scam, in Bhagalpur on Sunday night.

"If Nitish and Modi hold on to the top post, an impartial probe won't be possible." The scam involves a Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited, which provided vocational training to women.

Following the RJD's demand, the Chief Minister on August 17 recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)

Srijan ScamNitish KumarBiharBihar CMRJDRabri DeviTejaswi Yadav

