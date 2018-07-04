हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

RJD foundation day poster carries photo of Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya Rai, triggers fresh speculations

The invitation card of the RJD foundation day has also triggered a controversy with the names of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti missing from the same.

A poster of the foundation day of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) carrying a photograph of Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai has triggered fresh speculations on the new bride of the Yadav family joining politics soon. The posters have appeared even as Tej Pratap has often claimed that Aishwarya Rai will not join politics.

Notably, Aishwarya Rai also hails from a political family. She is the daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. Though not directly, but Aishwarya Rai she has had a long association with Bihar politics.

The event is likely to be inaugurated by Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who has served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar when RJD was part of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state. The foundation day event is slated to be held on July 5.

Prabhat Khabar quoted RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Garg as saying that the event will be held in the party office in Patna under the supervision of RJD state chief Dr Ramchandra Purve. In the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai, Tejashwi is expected to be the main face of the party at the event.

This comes just days after a controversy over a message posted on Tej Pratap’s Facebook page, hitting out at his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. The post had alleged that Rabri Devi did not pay any heed to the issues raised by Tej Pratap. It claimed that false rumours were being spread about Tej Pratap and that he had even raised the same with both Lalu and Rabri, accusing the former of not listening to the demands of the former health minister of the state.

Tej Pratap, however, later claimed that his page was hacked and that the post was done by members of the BJP and the RSS along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tags:
BiharRJD BiharTej Pratap YadavAishwarya RaiTejashwi YadavLalu Prasad Yadav

