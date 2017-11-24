RK Nagar by-election on December 21, counting on December 24

NEW DELHI: The by-election to Tamil Nadu’s Radhakrishnan Nagar Constituency will be held on December 21 and counting on December 24, the Election Commission has announced.

The same dates have also been set for by-elections to Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh; Sabang in West Bengal; and Pakke-Kasang and Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh.

The previously announced by-election in RK Nagar had been cancelled on April 10 after reports of widespread cash distribution. The Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar seat, referred to in short as RK Nagar, seat has been vacant since the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

The announcement comes a day after the Election Commission gave the AIADMK's iconic 'two leaves' symbol to the unified faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. These two leaders had been in opposing splinter groups of the party the last time the by-election had been announced. Both factions had named candidates.

It is yet unclear if the VK Sasikala faction of the AIADMK led by TTV Dhinakaran will contest the by-election.

In the factional war that broke out in the months after the death of party supremo Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK was perceived to have lost the benefit of a sympathy vote.

