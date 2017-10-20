Roads, digital services, electricity: 10 big points from PM Modi's Kedarnath development plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Kedarnath and offered prayers at the holy shrine. Reflecting back on the 2013 floods that caused a massive landslide here, he also said that development of Kedarnath is high on his list of priorities.

Here are 10 big takeaways from PM Modi's Kedarnath visit:

* PM Modi said development of Kedarnath will focus on extending facilities to pilgrims as well as priests.

* Constant supply of electricity and running water will be provided.

* Facilities like post and computers would be enhanced, said PM Modi.

* He also said that the approach roads would be widened and will be well lit to add to the convenience.

* "I personally looked at the architecture and development of the project."

* Work on a retaining wall on Mandakini river would commence in the near future. "A retaining wall and ghat will be built around Mandakini for the benefit of pilgrims, where they can sit down and relax, enjoy the music of the river."

* PM Modi assured that all development work would ensure that there is no detrimental effect on environment. "Building modern infrastructure in Kedarnath but the traditional soul will be preserved and will ensure environment laws not flouted."

* PM Modi also took a dig at Congress and said his offer to help during the 2013 floods had made the UPA government nervous.

* The Prime Minister said he is fortunate to now get a chance to work for the development of Kedarnath and the whole of Uttarakhand. "Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva. I have this tremendous opportunity to serve now. From this holy land of Kedarnath, I seek the blessings of Bhole Baba and pledge to devote myself fully to realising the dream of a developed India by the time we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022," he said.

* "I assure you that over 10 lakh pilgrims will come to Kedarnath next year. And all of them will get every facility required."