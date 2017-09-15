Rohingya Muslim refugees deportation: Govt to file affidavit in Supreme Court on September 18, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday confirmed that the central government will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar.

The Modi government is firm in its stand that it won't allow the illegal migrants to stay back in India.

Stating government's decision on Rohingya refugees, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, "Let me make it very clear... they are not Indians, they are illegal migrants. We can't trust them."

The Union home ministry in July had said illegal immigrants like the Rohingyas pose grave security challenges as they may be recruited by terror groups, and asked state governments to identify and deport them.

The Congress has urged the Narendra Modi government to be "careful" on the issue of Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar and "not stereotype or identify hapless victims of violence with insurgency and terrorism".

Bangladesh, which is facing a big influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, has called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the exodus.

India on Thursday rushed 53 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh and pledged all help to Dhaka in tackling the humanitarian crisis.

Violent attacks allegedly by Myanmarese armymen have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh. Many of them, who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, have settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

A crackdown by Myanmar`s Army, launched in response to attacks by Rohingya militants on August 25, has pushed vast numbers of refugees from the stateless Muslim minority across the border.

Some 389,000 are estimated to have crossed since then.