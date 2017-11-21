Rohingya Muslims: Supreme Court to resume hearing on deporting 'illegal' refugees today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will resume its hearing on the contentious issue of government's decision to deport Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud are hearing the contetntious issue.

During the brief hearing, the bench suggested to the Centre not to deport the Rohingya Muslim refugees.

The bench had observed that the whole issue of Rohingya Muslims has to be looked at from various angles like national security, economic interest, labour interest and also the protection of children, women, sick and innocent persons.

India is seeking to deport around 40,000 Rohingyas living in the country.

Rohingya Muslim refugees have taken shelter in India, and a large number in Bangladesh, to escape persecution against them by Myanmar authorities.

The Rohingya immigrants, who fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine state of Myanmar, have settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

Over 600,000 Rohingyas languishing in Bangladeshi refugee

More than 600,000 Rohingya are languishing in Bangladeshi refugee camps after fleeing a brutal Myanmar army campaign launched in late August.

There have given chilling and consistent accounts of widespread murder, rape and arson at the hands of security forces.

The UN has said the scorched-earth operation, which has left hundreds of villages burned to ash in northern Rakhine state, amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has faced intense criticism outside Myanmar for her perceived failure to speak up for the Rohingya.