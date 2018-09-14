हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohingyas

Rohingya or Bangladeshi, infiltrators will be thrown out of the state: Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Cheif Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday took a jibe at infiltrators saying that he won't allow any outsiders in his state.

Addressing the people of his state, Rawat said that he won't allow Rohingyas or people belonging from Bangladesh to settle in the state. According to news agency ANI, he further said that he will find people who have settled illegally and remove them from the state.

Rawat also warned the people of Uttarakhand to be aware of any suspicious happening around them. He urged people to come forward and inform the government with news of anyone they think is a suspect. 

Rawat's comment comes after BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that people excluded from the final list of Assam-specific National Register of Citizens would be de-franchised and deported to their country, while Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal suggested that the NRC be implemented across India.

Addressing a seminar on 'NRC: Defending the Borders, Securing the Culture', Sonowal said genuine citizens of India would get adequate opportunities to prove their citizenship and include their names in the final list of the NRC.

"The NRC should be implemented in all states. This is a document which can protect all Indians. Those who will be excluded from the NRC in Assam can go to other states. So we will have to take a strong step," he said at the seminar, organised by think-tank 'Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini'.

The update of the NRC, a Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam, excluded more than 40 lakh people from the draft list published on July 30, triggering a political controversy.

Assam, which faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, first prepared in 1951.

The current exercise, started in 2005 under then Congress government, got a major push after the BJP came to power in the state with illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a poll plank.

When the NRC was first prepared in Assam in 1951, the state had 80 lakh citizens then.

As per 2011 census, Assam's total population is over 3.11 crore. The process to identify illegal immigrants in Assam has been widely debated and become a contentious issue in the state's politics.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by AASU in 1979.

It culminated with the signing of the 'Assam Accord' on August 15, 1985, in the presence of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

