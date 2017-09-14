close
Rohingyas are threat to national security: Centre to Supreme Court

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 17:25

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Rohingyas were a threat to national security.

The government is planning to deport them. They have come to India due to alleged persecution in Myanmar, as it considers them as illegal immigrants.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had on Wednesday slammed attempts to brand India as a 'villain' on the Rohingya refugee issue, saying it was a 'calibrated design' to tarnish the country's image.

The Union minister of state for home's comments had come two days after UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein flayed any attempts by India to deport Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Rijiju said criticism of India on the Rohingyas, who have entered India illegally, undermines the country's security.

The government told Parliament on August 9 that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the UNHCR, are presently staying in India.

However, some inputs indicate that around 40,000 Rohingyas are staying in India illegally and the Rohingyas are largely located in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, India today sent 53 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslim refugees.

The first consignment of India's assistance comes days after Dhaka briefed New Delhi about the problems faced by it due to the influx of these refugees.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali had met Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar last week and discussed the issue of Rohingyas in detail.

India will provide 7,000 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, which is facing a big influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, has called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the exodus.

According to the UN estimates, over 379,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh since August 25 when fresh wave of violence erupted.

According to media reports, the violence began when Rohingya militants attacked police posts in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.

Rohingya residents - a stateless mostly Muslim minority in a Buddhist-majority nation - allege that the military and Rakhine Buddhists responded with a brutal campaign against them, according to the reports.

(With PTI inputs)

