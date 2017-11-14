Rohtak jail inmate says Ram Rahim may be getting special privileges

New Delhi: An inmate of Rohtak jail who is out on bail currently said on Tuesday that he has never seen Ram Rahim do any work expected of all prisoners here and that his visitors are allowed to stay for more than the time allotted to others.

Rahul, a prisoner in the jail where the self-styled godman is serving 20 years for raping two of his female followers, has said that he has never seen Ram Rahim inside the prison premises. "None of us have ever seen him, we are just told he is lodged here," he said, adding that several restrictions have been imposed on inmates as well. "Prisoners cannot move freely since Ram Rahim was brought in. Since then, there are a lot of restrictions that have been imposed on us."

Rahul also hinted that Ram Rahim may be getting several undue privileges because he has never seen him work like other prisoners do. "We have never seen him work either. I don't think he does any jail work," he said, adding that visitors coming to meet him stay for two hours even though other visitors are only allowed access for 20 minutes.