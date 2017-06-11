close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Roll out of biometric entry passes at airports delayed again

Biometric entry passes at airports will take more time before becoming a reality, with "technical issues" forcing authorities to delay its roll out for the third time in less than six months.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 18:26

New Delhi: Biometric entry passes at airports will take more time before becoming a reality, with "technical issues" forcing authorities to delay its roll out for the third time in less than six months.

The government has decided to provide biometric entry passes for employees of airlines, airports, ground handling agencies and other individuals working inside the aerodromes.

There is continuing delay in implementing the biometric entry pass system even as the Civil Aviation Ministry is working on an ambitious 'Digiyatra' initiative for seamless and paperless travel for the passengers.

Sources said the plan was to put in place biometric access control system across 43 airports from December 2016. Then it was extended to March this year and now the date of its implementation is yet to be finalised.

A source at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said the delay is "due to technical issues" being faced by the National Informatics Centre (NIC)--the implementing authority for the government's IT-based initiatives.

The proposal was to link an individual's Aadhaar information with the biometric access control system, the source added.

However, it could not be immediately ascertained if the delay was on account of uncertainties as the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the privacy issues raised with respect to linking Aadhaar for certain purposes.

"We are expecting that the biometric system will be ready in another 2-3 months," said an official at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The AAI has sought 18 months time to be able to execute the biometric access control system across the 43 airports, the official added.

With the delay, the validity of airport entry passes currently used by ground staff has been renewed till December 2018.

Airport entry passes--issued by the BCAS--allow airport access to airline crew, ground staff, engineers, security personnel and other individuals.

The AAI had last year awarded Indian public sector firm Broadcasting Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) more than Rs 110 crore worth contract for providing biometric access control system at airports.

TAGS

Roll out of biometric entryairports delayedtechnical issuesCivil Aviation MinistryAirport Authority of IndiaAAI

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

US-backed Syria force advances in Raqa, battles for base
World

US-backed Syria force advances in Raqa, battles for base

11 killed in two road accidents in Beed, Maharashtra
Maharashtra

11 killed in two road accidents in Beed, Maharashtra

UP govt asks DMs, SPs to strengthen law and order machinery
Uttar Pradesh

UP govt asks DMs, SPs to strengthen law and order machinery

Sikhs in US not feeling safe, raise it with Donald Trump: A...
India

Sikhs in US not feeling safe, raise it with Donald Trump: A...

Bangladesh arrests alleged senior extremist: Officials
Asia

Bangladesh arrests alleged senior extremist: Officials

US-backed force says seized first western district in Raqa
World

US-backed force says seized first western district in Raqa

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video