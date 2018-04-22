Rough sea warning issued for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Goa; fishermen advised caution

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Earth Science has issued a severe weather warning for several states. While thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is likely at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is expected at some places over Telangana, Tamilnadu, interior Karnataka, and Kerala.

A thunderstorm accompanied with squall is also likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

As per the forecast generated by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), moderate to rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along and off the West coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In a statement, the ministry has advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing into the Sea along and off these areas. There is a possibility of surging of waves during the high tide times, in the low lying areas of the coasts during this period.

Boats plying very near to the coasts may be avoided during this period as the coastal regions will experience its effect more. The boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid collision and damage.

For a change, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday.