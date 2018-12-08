Row over Rath Yatra: West Bengal BJP files caveat in Supreme Court

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party filed a caveat in the Supreme Court Saturday in connection with the order passed by Calcutta High Court division bench on BJP's 'rath yatra'.

Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government will now have to give notice to BJP if they move an application to SC against the HC bench order.

Coming down heavily on the state for failing to respond to letters of the BJP seeking permission for its 'rath yatras', the Calcutta High Court's on Friday directed to the Bengal government to take a decision on the schedule of the yatras by December 14.

The court's direction was described as a "big win for democracy" by BJP president Amit Shah.

In a scathing attack on the West Bengal government under Mamata, the BJP national chief said accused the administration of being a roadblock. "A democratic process (Rath Yatra) has been suppressed in West Bengal with rampant misuse of power. The CM is following this trend, this is non-democratic," he said.

"I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that by not giving permission to BJP programs, you will only invite the ire of people in your state. She (Mamata) is scared that if BJP takes out all these three rallies in the state of West Bengal and assemble in Kolkata then the foundation of a complete change will be laid down. So she attempted to stop all these yatras."