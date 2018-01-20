Royal Australian Navy chief visits Indian Naval Academy, discusses bilateral defence relations

Ezhimala: Vice Admiral Timothy W Barrett, Royal Australian Navy chief (RAN), along with delegates, visited Indian Naval Academy (INA) on Friday.

During the visit, he and his team were acquainted with infrastructure, academic facilities and training processes at INA.

The aim of the visit was "to build bridges of friendship between the two navies, exchange best practices and to consolidate and enhance bilateral defence relations between India and Australia."

The visit follows the conclusion of the second edition of biennial Australia-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (AUSINDEX) conducted off West coast of Australia in the Western Australia Exercise Areas (WAXA) from 13 to 19 June 2017.

Indian Naval Ships Jyoti, Shivalik and Kamorta had participated in the exercise. The AUSINDEX was followed by the visit of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ship, HMAS Newcastle to Kochi, Kerala from 04 to 07 July 2017.

Barrett called on Vice Admiral SV Bhokare, AVSM, YSM, NM, Commandant, INA who is an alumnus of the Australian Defence College, Canberra.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded eighth edition of ‘Admirals Cup’ Sailing Regatta held at Indian Naval Academy Team Australia represented by Sub Lieutenant Alix Peruzzis and Midshipman Bryson Carew lead by Lieutenant Duncan McCowan came third in the overall team position.

On the other hand, RAN chief and his delegation also visited the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Saturday.

He had discussions with Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC, wherein both sides discussed topics of mutual interest, including training conducted by the Indian Navy and exchanged crests.

The Australian delegation also visited the Water Survival Training Facility and the Flight and Tactical Simulator at the Naval Base.

(With Agency inputs)