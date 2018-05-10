RPF constable saves woman from sexual assault in Chennai train, to be awarded

NEW DELHI: Railway Protection Force Constable K Shivaji will be decorated with Railway Minister's Medal for Bravery after he saved a woman passenger from being sexually abused inside a moving train. He will also be awarded a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

This award is given to the member of the force who has either shown exceptional courage, skill or bravery exhibited conspicuous devotion to duty as a member of the Force.

On April 4, 2018, RPF constable Shivaji heard the screams of a lady commuter from the adjacent coach as the train left Chintadripet station while escorting the train from Velachery station in Southern Railway. The incident took place at around 11:45 PM.

Shivaji boarded the adjacent coach upon arrival at the next station, Park Town. Upon noticing a man attempting to sexually assault a woman commuter, he immediately plunged into action.

The constable overpowered the offender and rescued the woman. The offender was immediately handed over to Government Railway Police, Chennai Egmore (GRP) and an FIR was filed based on the complaint by Shivaji. The woman passenger was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai for medical care.

The RPF constable has won many a heart for his timely intervention in saving a woman commuter. Appreciating Shivaji for his swift action, Inspector-General (Railways) Ponn Manickavel gave him a spot cash award of Rs 5000.