RPF rescues teen bound in chains on board Purushottam Express

The Railway Police Force recently rescued a teenaged boy who was found chained and with a lock near his neck on board Purushottam Express running between New Delhi and Puri.

A passenger spotted the boy in his state of misery and informed a friend through a message and the boy's photo. The friend then alerted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a tweet. It is reported that Railway authorities quickly jumped to action and a team of RPF was dispatched to the station at Tatanagar. Once the train reached the station, RPF personnel entered coach number S 8 and rescued the boy.

Details of why and how the boy was in chains and on board the train are not yet known as Railway officials have said the boy is in a state of shock and has not been replying to queries. It is, however, suspected that it may either have been a case of kidnapping or of human trafficking.

While the entire incident is indeed shocking, there have been words of appreciation for the alert passenger who spotted the boy and his friend who sent out the emergency tweet.

(Note: Zeenews.com is not publishing the photo of the boy because he is a minor)