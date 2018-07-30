RPSC RAS/RTS recruitment 2018: Admit cards released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 5, can now download it from separate links available on the official website to download admit cards for TSP and Non-TSP areas.

Steps to download RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit cards

1. Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on ‘Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

3. Now click on ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam 2018’ or ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam (TSP) 2018’ accordingly.

4. Next, select Pre-Exam from drop down.

5. Now enter Application number, date of birth and click submit.

The Admit cards will now be displayed on the official site. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination will be held on Sunday, August 5, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at several centres across the state.