RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 revised results soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the revised RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 by Thursday evening on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The board was scheduled to announce the results on December 19 but later deferred it.

RRB had announced vacancies for 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts. Initially, the results of the tests were announced on November 2. Later, candidates raised objections pointing to errors in questions and translation. This lead to a re-examination. Nearly 47 lakh candidates appeared for the re-exam.

How to check RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018:

1. Visit one of the websites as mentioned below.

2. Click on the link “RRB ALP Result 2018”.

3. The link will direct to a new PDF file

4. Search your roll number in the PDF file

Where to check RRB Group C, ALP Technician results 2018

Candidates can check their scores on the following websites:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

After declaring the results, RRB will issue list of candidates shortlisted for the second stage of the exam. RRB ALP CBT stage 2 is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.