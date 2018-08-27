हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RRB exam

RRB Group D 2018 recruitment date announced, exams likely to begin from September 17

The Indian Railway Recruitment Boards on Monday issued a notification stating that the Computer Based Test (CBT) of Level 1, Group D posts is likely to start from September 17. The admit card and other key details like exam centre, date and shifts will be available from September 7. 

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Recruitment Boards on Monday issued a notification stating that the Computer Based Test (CBT) of Level 1, Group D posts is likely to start from September 17. The admit card and other key details like exam centre, date and shifts will be available from September 7. 

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards four days prior to the exam. 

Railways is holding exams for 47.55 lakh candidates who have applied for 60,000 Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians posts. 

The board is currently conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination for 66,502 posts. The exam had started on August 9 and will end on August 31. The admit card for August 31 exam has been released today and candidates can download their respective call-letter starting from today to September 3 from the official website of Indian Railways -- indiarailways.gov.in. 

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for RRB ALP and Technician exam 2018

There are a total of 63,000 vacancies in the Level 1 post. The exam is being conducted in 15 languages and three-shifts a day. Around 1.5 crore candidates have applied for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways.

For selection on Group D vacancies, the exam would be conducted in two stages: CBT and PET (Physical Efficiency Test). 

On September 17, an-hour-long CBT would be held. The test would carry 75 questions and aspirants would need to score at least 40 percent marks to clear it. In the case of OBCs, the pass mark is 30 percent and for Scheduled Tribes, it is 25 percent.

After CBT, the shortlisted candidates will move to PET. CBT carries negative marking as well. For every incorrect answer, 1/3 of the marks will be deducted. Questions in CBT would be on Maths, General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The Indian Railways notified that the Group D exam is likely to start from September 17. It also requested candidates to refer to official websites only and do not fall prey to frauds. 

"Refer to only official websites of RRBs for all the recruitment related information and do not fall prey to the false messages circulated on the internet and social media. Further, beware of touts and job racketeers as RRBs recruits candidates only on merit and shortlisted candidates for all stages till the recommendation for appointment shall be published on the official websites of RRBs only," it said. 

