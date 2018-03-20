RRB Recruitment 2018: 20% vacancies reserved for 'Course Completed Act Apprentices’, informs Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Twenty per cent of all positions announced by the Railway Recruitment Control Board for various positions in the Indian Railways has been reserved for ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’. The statement comes hours after several job aspirants staged a protest in Mumbai that crippled the city's train services leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. The protesters are demanding employment in Railways, claiming that they've already cleared the tests for the same.

In an official statement, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the reservation has been announced under the Apprenticeship Act.

“We have already reserved 20% posts for ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’ who were engaged in Railway establishments under the Apprenticeship Act. This has been done as per Section 22(1) of the Apprentices Act and the various judgements pronounced by the Hon’ble Supreme Court from time to time. Applicants who completed the Apprenticeship course have also been given an age relaxation equal to the period of apprenticeship,” said the Railway Minister in an official statement.

Goyal further said that the Indian Railways are in the middle of the largest recruitment exercise.

“Indian Railways is currently in the midst of a massive recruitment exercise. Indian Railways has come out with a policy to ensure a fair, transparent and competitive recruitment process that follows the law and the guidelines laid down by Hon’ble Supreme Court.” added the statement.

The Indian Railways in one of the biggest recruitment drive announced over 90,000 job vacancies for positions across states.

“This is the single largest recruitment ever undertaken by any organisation in India and also the largest opportunity for all sections of youth, including the apprentices to join the Indian Railway in a very transparent and fair manner.

“I appeal to my young friends to apply for these large number of jobs, for which the last date of application is 31/03/2018, and join the process of recruitment so that all applicants get a fair and equal opportunity to serve the country,” said the minister.