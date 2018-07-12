हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RRB recruitment 2018

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on Thursday activated the  application status link for over 62,900 Group 'D' and Group 'C' posts under CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018. Candidates who successfully applied for the posts can see their status at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Application Status for 62000+ Group C, D posts now available at rrbcdg.gov.in
Representational Image

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on Thursday activated the  application status link for over 62,900 Group 'D' and Group 'C' posts under CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018. Candidates who successfully applied for the posts can see their status at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Group 'C' posts were declared for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians, Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter while Group 'D' posts for rack maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter. 

Candidates can visit the relevant RRBs websites to check the application status.

Here's how to check RRB Indian Railway Recruitment Group C and D Application Status: 

1: Visit regional RRB website via this linkg rrbcdg.gov.in

2: Click on link 'CEN - 01/2018 or CEN - 02/2018' as seen on the home page

3: Click on 'Select Applied State'

4: Enter the required details and download the form. 

Candidates are advised to take a printout for further reference

The date of RRB examination has not yet been declared. 
Candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to get more information.

Tags:
RRB recruitment 2018Railway Recruitment BoardsRRBRRB Group DRRB Group Crrbcdg.gov.in

