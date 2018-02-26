RRB recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria changed for 62,000 posts in Group D of Indian Railways @indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: In a big relief to aspirants, the Indian Railways has changed the eligibility criteria of Group D recruitment, for which vacancies were released recently. Candidates now no longer need Industrial Training Institute certificate. The RRB board will also extend the application date by 15 days soon.

Previously, the minimum qualification for Group D Level 1 posts – trackmen, helpers – was Class 10 certificate and Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate.

Now, Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate has been made optional. Candidates who do not possess the technical certification can also apply if they have passed class 10.

RRB recruitment 2018 Application deadline extended

The last date for the applications will be extended by at least 15 days, said the Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Notification for the same will be released soon. On February 24, the minister tweeted:

Govt. makes changes in the Railways' Mega-recruitment Plan to ensure that aspiring candidates, who had been preparing over the past years for this recruitment, can get a chance to be a part of Indian Railways. Apply online at https://t.co/moGob8NwGM pic.twitter.com/UreoJGiEsv — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 24, 2018

The Indian Railways last week also relaxed the age criteria to apply for Railway Recruitment Control Board exams. Changing the upper age limit for assistant loco pilots and loco pilots, the Railways said candidates in the unreserved category can apply till 30 years, OBCs till 33 years and SC/ST category till 35 years. Earlier, the upper age limit for the unreserved category was 28 years, OBCs 31 years and SC/ST category 33 years.

Similarly, in Group D exams for the unreserved category, the upper age limit has been fixed at 30 years from 28 years. For OBCs, the age limit has been revised to 36 years from 34 years, for SC and STs it has been hiked from 36 years to 38 years.

The Railways will further conduct the exam in six new languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu and Bengali.