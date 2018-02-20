RRB recruitment 2018 exam to be held in 6 new languages, announces Railways

There's good news in store for candidates applying for Railway Recruitment Board 2018 exam. Indian Railways will now conduct the exam in six languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu and Bengali

"It has also been decided that the questions in regional languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bangla and others will be available for candidates to take the exam," a statement from the Indian Railways said.

The Railways also relaxed the age criteria to apply for RRB exams. The upper age limit for assistant loco pilots and loco pilots in unreserved category is now 30 years, up from 28 years. Similarly, upper age limit for OBCs till 33 years, up from 34 years and SC/ST category till 35 years, up from 33 years.

The changes were made after candidates from Bihar and Kerala had launched a fiery protest for changing the age limit and including more languages.

Online RRB applications were earlier invited in January and February for nearly 90,000 posts in Group C Level (Erstwhile Group D) like track maintainer, points man, helper, gate man, porter and group C Level II categories like assistant Loco Pilots (ALP), technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, Carpenter) through Railway Recruitment Boards website.

This recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class X and ITI for Group C Level I posts and Class X and ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.