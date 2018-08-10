हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RRB recruitment 2018

RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways begins world's largest recruitment exercise for 1.2 lakh vacancies

  A total of 47.55 lakh candidates appeared for about 60,000 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians on the first day of Railway Recruitment exam conducted by the Indian Railways. 

RRB Recruitment 2018: A total of 47.55 lakh candidates appeared for about 60,000 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians on the first day of Railway Recruitment exam conducted by the Indian Railways. 

“Unprecedented 74% turnout of candidates reported on the first day of exam,” said the Railways. A total of 3,59,605 candidates have participated in Friday's examination. 

In next stage, 1.9 crore candidates will appear for about 63,000 posts, said the Railways in a statement. 

IT giant TCS is the conducting agency of the exam. IT-enabled features incorporated in the examination process which includes no two Question Papers will be similar.

“Total Posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians are around 60,000. About 47.55 lakhs candidates have applied for these Posts. Vacancies for Level-I posts (erstwhile group D) are 63,000 and around 1.9 crore candidates have applied for these posts. Total of approx. 2.4 Crores applicants applied, making it the largest recruitment exercise,” added the Railways.

“Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of ALP & Technician recruitment has on Friday. This examination is being conducted in 166 cities at 439 exam centers across India. The cities are spread from Srinagar in J&K to all North Eastern States and many other towns in the country including Port Blair.

“The examinations will be conducted in 3 shifts per day for 10 days, spread up to 31st August, 2018. Question papers are being provided to the candidates in 15 languages. This is a big step in the interest of candidates belonging to different vernacular backgrounds,” said the Railways.

Around 83% candidates were provided centres within 500 kilometers. Most women candidates and Persons with Disability were provided centres within 200 kilometers.

For candidates who could not be accommodated within 500 kilometer, the Indian arranged 10 exam special trains from places like Deoria, Chhapra, Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffurpur, Ara to destinations such as Secunderabad, Bhopal, Indore, NCR etc.

