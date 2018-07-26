हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RRB exam

RRB Recruitment 2018: Mock test for Group C Exam 2018 released

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the link for mock test paper for RRB Group C Exam 2018. Candidates can now practice online for the Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on August 9. The duration of the exam will be one hour, as notified by RRB. Candidates can check the mock test paper by visiting the RRB website. 

Follow the steps to take the mock test:

1. Go to the RRB Website - rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on the link "Click here for Mock practice of CBT for the candidates" 

3. Enter your login credential and you will be redirected to the mock test paper.

RRB had earlier released the marks distribution scheme for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician recruitment. The examination 75 questions in total with four sections - Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. 

Mathematics and General Science will have 20 questions. General Intelligence and Reasoning will have 25 questions. General Awareness and Current Affairs will have 10 questions. 

RRB, however, notified that section-wise distribution is only an indication and the question paper will be set differently.

