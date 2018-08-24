हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Rs 10,000 will be transferred to bank accounts of people in relief camps, announces Kerala CM Pinayari Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that an amount of Rs 10,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of every person in the relief camps in the state. These include those who will leave relief camps and also those who have already left.

Torrential rains followed by devastating floods wreaked the southern coastal state claiming more than 400 lives, displaced hundreds of thousands and caused huge damage to properties. The state incurred a loss of about Rs 19,512 crore. 

CM Vijayan has also urged people impacted by the floods to submit to the government details of the losses they have suffered. Vijayan told that the flood victims could log on to the Kerala government website and provide the details. He said NGOs were going around taking pictures of the material losses on mobile apps.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that it would give Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the flood-ravaged Kerala. The amount will be collected from the salary of the Delhi police employees.

The Health Ministry also approved an additional grant of Rs 18.71 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM) for disbursing to village health, sanitation and nutrition committees, as per the request of the state.

On Thursday, the Centre also clarified its stand that the Rs 600 crore financial assistance given to Kerala is the initial fund and assured that more funds will be allocated on assessment of the damages of the flood. 

Besides, in one of the largest rescue operations, the Centre also pressed 40 helicopters, 31 aircraft, 182 teams for rescue, 18 medical teams of defense forces, 58 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 7 companies of CAPFs along with 500 boats to expedite the relief operations in the flood-hit Kerala that witnessed its worst-ever flood in a century.

Several state governments also came forward and offered financial aids and relief materials to help the victims of the flood.

