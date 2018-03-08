Rs 2.5 per pad: Biodegradable sanitary napkins launched on Women's Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the government on Thursday launched biodegradable sanitary napkins 'Suvidha', priced at Rs 2.50 per pad.

They will be available in a pack of four pads for Rs 10 across over 3,200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) kendras by May 28, 2018, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said.

Glad to launch 100% biodegradable sanitary napkin Suvidha #PMBJP Enables Women (Suvidha) increase Hygiene (Swasthya) without harming Nature (Swachhta) Good quality at affordable price of Rs 2.5 instead of 8 Per pad #InternationalWomensDay #affordablehealthcare pic.twitter.com/TVdF4kAwfs — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) March 8, 2018

At a time when the average market price of four sanitary napkins is around Rs 32, the government has launched these oxo-biodegradable pads priced at Rs 10 for four pads for health security of women, especially for those who are underprivileged and are in rural areas, he added.

While other sanitary napkins available in markets are non-biodegradable, these are biodegradable, he pointed out. The launch is in line with the aim of the Prime Minister to make quality drugs available at affordable prices to common people, Kumar said.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, about 58 percent of women aged between 15 to 24 years use locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins and tampons, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as part of Women's Day, two sanitary napkin vending machines and disposal machines were installed at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The initiative was organised 'Tasya' and Chandran's Yuva Foundation, two NGOs, and inaugurated by the City Police Commissioner K Periaiah. Similar machines will be installed in public places like bus stands in Gandhipuram, Singanallur, Ukkadam and Mettupalayam in the district, a release said, as per PTI.

(With Agency inputs)