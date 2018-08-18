हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Floods

Rs 500 crore nowhere near enough: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over Kerala floods relief fund

Kerala is facing its worst flood situation in a century.

Rs 500 crore nowhere near enough: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over Kerala floods relief fund
File photos
Play

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that Rs 500 crore allocated for Kerala floods is simply not enough. He once again pressed the need to declare the floods as a national disaster.

Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion wrote, “Dear PM, Increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to Rs 500 Cr is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a National Disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering.”

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted, “Dear PM, Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake.”

The southern state is facing its worst flood situation in a century with 80 dams shutters opened and all rivers in spate. 

PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the state on Saturday morning. He later announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for Kerala, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured, from Prime Minister’s National Relief Funds (PMNRF). 

"I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 357 this monsoon season, as 22 more deaths were reported on Saturday and red alert continued in 11 districts following prediction of more rains.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for 11 districts in flood-hit Kerala on Saturday. Heavy and widespread rainfalls is expected in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam & Kasaragod, informed the office of Kerala Chief Minister. 

Heavy rains is likely to continue across the state following low pressure area very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Kerala FloodsRahul GandhiPM ModiPrime MinisterNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close