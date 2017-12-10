Rs 92 lakh compensation to family of woman who died in road accident in 2015

New Delhi: The family members of a 46-year-old woman, who died in a road accident after being hit by a car driven rashly in July 2015, has been awarded Rs 92.36 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Delhi.

MACT presiding officer M K Nagpal directed Royal Sundram Alliance Insurance Co Ltd, insurer of the offending car, to pay the compensation to the family of Sadhna Sachdeva, who was working as a senior personal assistant in a Delhi court at the time of the accident that took place in Chanakyapuri area.

The tribunal held that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving and that the family was entitled to be compensated for the injuries and death suffered in the accident.

It also awarded a compensation of Rs 4.04 lakh to the husband -- Sushil Kumar Sachdeva -- who had also suffered injuries in the accident.

In its order, the tribunal relied upon the charge sheet and FIR of the case and the post-mortem report.

According to the petition, the couple was returning home from Jhandewalan temple on a motorcycle.

The woman was riding pillion and the motorcycle was hit by the car, which was driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The couple sustained grievous injuries and were taken to a hospital where the woman died around a week later.

The respondents, however, had opposed the plea saying that the motorcycle itself was being driven in a negligent manner.