RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hails PM Narendra Modi, says leadership should follow 'dharm'

New Delhi: Lavishing praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Indian leadership should follow `dharm` as only then the nation can prosper.

"Bharat ke netritava me dharm aayega tabhi desh ka kalyan hoga," Bhagwat said and defined "dharm" as "truth, compassion and inner conscience which can be attained only through dedication".

Releasing a book on Modi, "The Making of a Legend", in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah, he said Modi has become the Prime Minister and has been able to do a lot but a time may come when one who wants to do something may not become the Prime Minister.

"This can happen. What will we do then? Whether one becomes a Prime Minister or not, we will continue to work with dedication," he said in a speech that was repeatedly cheered by the audience that included Union Ministers Manoj Sinha, Arjun Meghwal, Vijay Sampla, BJP Vice President Om Mathur and Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi and some diplomats.

Complimenting Modi`s work as the Prime Minister, Bhagwat said the Indian society has a vice.

"It always needs a contractor. They have got a contractor for society`s welfare. But the danger is if you put all the responsibilities on the contractor`s head and we sleep... this should not happen."

He said characters of charismatic leaders are written and it is natural that this inspires others.

"Such characters need to be studied thoroughly. Narendra bhai`s journey of becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat was for karyakartas and swayamsevaks. If his journey had continued only up to that stage, then we would not have known about it."

He said Modi`s journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister is being discussed in the world. "Many people want to know about this journey, and this is worth knowing. But if you think over it, you will realise that his unknown journey till becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister has actually made his journey as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister so successful."

Praising the Prime Minister, he said despite basking in popularity, Modi is doing his duty and is still the same as he used to be as a person, as a swayamsevak and worker before he became the Chief Minister.

"He is earning name across the world, fame is following him, but it has not changed his personality, actions or leadership."

Bhagwat stressed that he usually doesn`t go for book releases but came to release "The Making of a Legend", written by Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak, because of Modi.

The RSS chief said that in the last 1,000-1,500 years, India has slid. "We have to take it to past glory of 2,000 years back and even beyond it. But the government cannot do everything. Every person of the society has to prepare himself."

"Thanks to the traits of his personality, actions and leadership that we are looking at Narendra bhai. It is thanks to the recognition given by you people.