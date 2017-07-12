close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hails PM Narendra Modi, says leadership should follow 'dharm'

The RSS chief said that in the last 1,000-1,500 years, India has slid. "We have to take it to past glory of 2,000 years back and even beyond it. But the government cannot do everything. Every person of the society has to prepare himself."

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 21:32

New Delhi: Lavishing praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Indian leadership should follow `dharm` as only then the nation can prosper.

"Bharat ke netritava me dharm aayega tabhi desh ka kalyan hoga," Bhagwat said and defined "dharm" as "truth, compassion and inner conscience which can be attained only through dedication".

Releasing a book on Modi, "The Making of a Legend", in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah, he said Modi has become the Prime Minister and has been able to do a lot but a time may come when one who wants to do something may not become the Prime Minister.

"This can happen. What will we do then? Whether one becomes a Prime Minister or not, we will continue to work with dedication," he said in a speech that was repeatedly cheered by the audience that included Union Ministers Manoj Sinha, Arjun Meghwal, Vijay Sampla, BJP Vice President Om Mathur and Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi and some diplomats.

Complimenting Modi`s work as the Prime Minister, Bhagwat said the Indian society has a vice.

"It always needs a contractor. They have got a contractor for society`s welfare. But the danger is if you put all the responsibilities on the contractor`s head and we sleep... this should not happen."

He said characters of charismatic leaders are written and it is natural that this inspires others.

"Such characters need to be studied thoroughly. Narendra bhai`s journey of becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat was for karyakartas and swayamsevaks. If his journey had continued only up to that stage, then we would not have known about it."

He said Modi`s journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister is being discussed in the world. "Many people want to know about this journey, and this is worth knowing. But if you think over it, you will realise that his unknown journey till becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister has actually made his journey as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister so successful."

Praising the Prime Minister, he said despite basking in popularity, Modi is doing his duty and is still the same as he used to be as a person, as a swayamsevak and worker before he became the Chief Minister.

"He is earning name across the world, fame is following him, but it has not changed his personality, actions or leadership."

Bhagwat stressed that he usually doesn`t go for book releases but came to release "The Making of a Legend", written by Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak, because of Modi.

The RSS chief said that in the last 1,000-1,500 years, India has slid. "We have to take it to past glory of 2,000 years back and even beyond it. But the government cannot do everything. Every person of the society has to prepare himself."

"Thanks to the traits of his personality, actions and leadership that we are looking at Narendra bhai. It is thanks to the recognition given by you people.

 

 

TAGS

Mohan BhagwatNarendra ModiRSSManoj SinhaArjun MeghwalVijay SamplaOm MathurPuducherryKiran Bedi

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Separatists hail Kashmiris for denouncing attack on Amarnat...

India

Make Nitish Kumar Congress president: Author Ram Chandra Gu...

India

Govt empowers Army to procure weapons systems, military pl...

Moto E4 Plus launched in India; here&#039;s all you need to know about it
Mobiles

Moto E4 Plus launched in India; here's all you need to...

Europe

Gay man wins UK court battle for equal pension rights

World

11 migrant workers die in Saudi Arabia house fire

Apps

'GST Rates Finder' app to soon launch on iOS pla...

Delhi

Delhi Court summons US woman to depose as witness in rape c...

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul dial Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi as Opposition&#039;s vice presidential candidate
India

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul dial Nitish Kumar to thank him for supp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

End game begins in Bihar: Why it's a win-win situation for Nitish Kumar

Amarnath Terror Attack: Amid gloom, Modi govt has chance to reset the Kashmir narrative

One India but ‘two timing’

Kulbhushan’s trial by Pak military courts deeply flawed

Amarnath Attack: #YesInOurName, Crush Terror Now