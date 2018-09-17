हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohan Bhagwat

RSS conclave: Congress played big role in freedom movement, says Mohan Bhagwat

The conclave has been organised in the national capital and is venued at Vigyan Bhavan.

New Delhi: In a rare recognition, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that the Congress played a big role in the freedom movement. He added that the grand old party has given the country many great personalities.

"Congress played a big role in the freedom movement and gave India many great personalities," Bhagwat said while he was addressing people on the first day of a three-day conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat - An RSS Perspective'.

The outreach comes at a time when the Congress-led opposition has been ramping up attacks on the RSS, accusing it of promoting divisive ideology and attacking minorities.

During the event, the RSS chief also elaborated on the evolution of the RSS, which he said cannot be compared to any other organisation.

The aim of the three-day conclave is to engage with a cross section of people and present its perspective on future of the country. Bhagwat said that the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation.

Almost all major opposition parties gave the conclave a miss though the RSS had invited them. However, many leaders of the ruling BJP were present, as were many Bollywood actors, artists and academicians.

(With inputs from PTI)

