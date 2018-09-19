हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohan Bhagwat

RSS conclave: Everyone living in India is Hindu, says Mohan Bhagwat

The three-day conclave 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat - An RSS Perspective' has been organised in the national capital and is venued at Vigyan Bhavan.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that whoever lives in India, is a Hindu by identity and by nationality. Speaking on the third and final day of a three-day RSS conclave, Bhagwat said, "Everyone who lives in India is Hindu by identity, nationality."

The RSS chief further said that the Sangh is not against inter-caste marriage. "If you do a survey of intercaste marriages in India, maybe you will find the maximum percentage of those being swayamsevaks (volunteers) from Sangh," he said.

RSS is the ideological guide of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The three-day conclave 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat - An RSS Perspective' has been organised in the national capital and is venued at Vigyan Bhavan.

The aim of the three-day conclave is to engage with a cross section of people and present its perspective on future of the country. Bhagwat said that the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation.

Almost all major opposition parties gave the conclave a miss on the first day, even though the RSS had invited them. However, many leaders of the ruling BJP were present, as were many Bollywood actors, artists and academicians.

The second day of the conclave saw the attendance of representatives of the foreign missions of the US, Singapore, Germany, Japan and Serbia among others. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Giriraj Singh and Vijay Sampla, KC Tyagi of the JD(U), retired judges and former army commanders also graced the event.

(With inputs from PTI)

