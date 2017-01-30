RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till March 3

Mumbai: A Maharashtra court on Monday adjourned the defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi`s remark regarding Mahatma Gandhi`s assassination till March 3.

Rahul was granted bail on the basis of personal surety by Maharashtra's Bhiwandi court in November last year.

The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over the former's speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

During the rally, Rahul had allegedly claimed, "The RSS people had killed Gandhi."

Earlier, the Congress vice president had said he was ready to face the trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at the court at Bhiwandi. He also withdrew the appeal filed against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case.

After the withdrawal of the case, the court had summoned Gandhi for further proceedings.