RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till March 3
Mumbai: A Maharashtra court on Monday adjourned the defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi`s remark regarding Mahatma Gandhi`s assassination till March 3.
Rahul was granted bail on the basis of personal surety by Maharashtra's Bhiwandi court in November last year.
The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over the former's speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.
During the rally, Rahul had allegedly claimed, "The RSS people had killed Gandhi."
Earlier, the Congress vice president had said he was ready to face the trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at the court at Bhiwandi. He also withdrew the appeal filed against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case.
After the withdrawal of the case, the court had summoned Gandhi for further proceedings.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Exclusive talk with Akshay Kumar over his videos on social media
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- Does freedom of speech allows you to make fun of history?
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Aus Open 2017, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal — As it happened...