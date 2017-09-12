close
Essel Group 90 years
RSS does not support trolling: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief was also quoted as saying that the Sangh Parivar does not believe in discrimination.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 00:23
RSS does not support trolling: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said his organization does not support trolling and aggressive behavior on the net as it amounts to "hitting below the belt".
He was speaking at an interactive session here with foreign diplomats from more than 50 missions.

"Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt. We do not support those who display such aggressive nature. We do not support trolling and aggressive behavior on the net," Bhagwat was quoted in a series of tweets posted by Prasar Bharti Chairman A Surya Prakash who was present at the event.
Prasar Bharti is a broadcasting agency which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Besides addressing the diplomats, Bhagwat answered questions at the event organized by the India Foundation, a right-leaning think tank.

The RSS chief was also quoted as saying that the Sangh Parivar does not believe in discrimination.

"No discrimination and oneness of our nation and oneness of the world is our goal," said another tweet by Prakash quoting Bhagwat.

Bhagwat spoke briefly about the objective and activities of the RSS and there was an "engaging and fruitful discussion" with the foreign diplomats, said a statement issued by India Foundation.

He told the diplomats that RSS runs 1.70 lakh service projects in various fields, including health, education, rural development, and invited them to visit these projects.
On relationship with the BJP, the RSS chief reiterated that the Sangh does not interfere in the party's affairs.

"Sangh does not run BJP; BJP does not run Sangh. As Swayamsevaks we consult and exchange notes but independent in functioning," said BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav in a tweet quoting the RSS chief.

Madhav, who was incharge of media and public relations of the RSS for a number of years before moving to the BJP, is a director of the India Foundation along with Prakash.
Union Minister Jayant Sinha, another director of the think tank, chaired today's proceedings.

India Foundation hosts a monthly briefing series by the name "Breakfast Briefings" wherein policy leaders, officials, and experts brief diplomats and senior staffers of foreign missions about India?s position on contemporary issues over breakfast.

