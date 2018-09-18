हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RSS has no influence on policies of Modi government: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS has no influence on policies of Modi government: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that his organisation has no influence on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. RSS has no influence either on the politics or on the policies of the government, he said.

"Par unki rajneeti par hamara koi prabhav nahi hai, sarkar ki neetiyon par hamara koi prabhav nahi hai (We don't have any influence on the politics as well as on the policies of the ruling government)," Bhagwat said.

However, Bhagwat added that whenever the government needs any suggestion, it approaches the organisation. 

"Unko salah chaiye toh vo puchte hain, agar hum de sakte hain toh hum dete hain. Vo samarth hain apne karyashetra mein. (Whenever they need any suggestion, we give them. But they are capable of doing their work)," he added.

The RSS chief 's statement comes on the second day of a three-day conclave known as 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat - An RSS Perspective'. The conclave has been organised in the national capital and is venued at Vigyan Bhavan.

The aim of the three-day conclave is to engage with a cross section of people and present its perspective on future of the country. Bhagwat said that the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation.

(With inputs from PTI)

