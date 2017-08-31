close
RSS meet likely to be attended by Amit Shah, top leaders

The meeting, to be held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will take stock of the work done by the organisations, a senior functionary said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 22:29
RSS meet likely to be attended by Amit Shah, top leaders
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah and the top brass of the Sangh Parivar are expected to attend a three-day meeting of the RSS and its 40 allied organisations, including the BJP, beginning on September 1.

The meeting, to be held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will take stock of the work done by the organisations, a senior functionary said.

Issues such as attacks on RSS cadres in Left-ruled Kerala and the recent violence in Haryana after the arrest of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will also be discussed, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will chair the meet to be attended by other senior sangh functionaries such as Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior Union minister Rajnath Singh and Pravin Togadia of the VHP are also likely to be present.

This will be the first major meeting of the RSS in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP came to power there earlier this year. Some state BJP leaders are also expected to be there.

RSS 'prachar pramukh' Manmohan Vaidya had called the meet a routine affair and said it was a platform for all sections of the Parivar for sharing details on the work done by them in their respective fields.

