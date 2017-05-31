close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

RSS Muslim wing serves cow milk at Iftar, says 'unhealthy' beef endorsed by Muslim scriptures

In a rare case, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the RSS served cow milk at Iftar during the ongoing Ramzan considering the health benefits the milk has over beef. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 20:16
RSS Muslim wing serves cow milk at Iftar, says &#039;unhealthy&#039; beef endorsed by Muslim scriptures
File photo

Bhopal: In a rare case, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the RSS served cow milk at Iftar during the ongoing Ramzan considering the health benefits the milk has over beef. 

Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the RSS served cow milk at Iftar during the ongoing Ramzan considering the health benefits the milk has over beef. 

Speaking to PTI, Manch's co-convenor SK Muddin said that cow milk has multiple benefits over beef whose "unhealthy and harmful" effects of were endorsed even by Muslim scriptures.

Muddin, who is the MRM’s Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh incharge, said they served cow milk to fasting Muslims in Betul and Jabalpur districts in the last two days and the response they got was "highly encouraging". 

He said cow milk is being served to Muslims after Roza Iftars. 

"We have plans to serve milk in each district of Madhya Pradesh during the Ramzan," he added.

MRM is also serving cow milk to the fasting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, he said. "Our initiative to serve cow milk is getting a good response from among the Muslims who are observing fast during Ramzan," he told reporters. 

Cow milk digests easily and that is why it is given to the infants too, he said. 

"But cow meat is very unhealthy and harmful to the body. The Hadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) too says cow meat is very unhealthy and harmful," he contended.

TAGS

RSSRSS Muslimcow milk RamzanMuslim Rashtriya ManchRamzanbeefMadhya PradeshIftar RamzanRoza iftar

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

How our brave Indian Navy personnel are rescuing people in Cyclone Mora-hit Bangladesh - PICS and VIDEOS
India

How our brave Indian Navy personnel are rescuing people in...

UPSC civil services examination 2016 results declared; 1099 candidates selected
India

UPSC civil services examination 2016 results declared; 1099...

DU student, juvenile held for lynching e-rickshaw driver
DelhiDelhi

DU student, juvenile held for lynching e-rickshaw driver

12 arrested in Bhopal over communal clashes, internet servi...
Madhya Pradesh

12 arrested in Bhopal over communal clashes, internet servi...

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Telangana on Thursday
Telangana

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Telangana on Thursday

Donald Trump likely to withdraw from Paris climate deal
World

Donald Trump likely to withdraw from Paris climate deal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video