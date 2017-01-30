close
RSS people had killed Mahatma Gandhi remarks: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bhiwandi court today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:34
Mumbai: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi would be appearing at a court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday in connection with a defamation case over his alleged comment against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) regarding Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Rahul was granted bail on the basis of personal surety by Maharashtra's Bhiwandi court in November last year.

The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over the former's speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

During the rally, Rahul had allegedly claimed, "The RSS people had killed Gandhi."

Earlier, the Congress vice president had said he was ready to face the trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at the court at Bhiwandi. He also withdrew the appeal filed against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case.

After the withdrawal of the case, the court had summoned Gandhi for further proceedings.  

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:32

