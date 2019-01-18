RSS takes a dig at BJP government, says Ram Mandir will be built in 2025

PRAYAGRAJ: Miffed over the delay in the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodha, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has now launched a direct attack at the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The RSS believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre would not take any steps towards the construction of the Ram Mandir even after winning the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to the issue, RSS’ number 2 and its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday took a jibe at the Modi government saying that the Ram Mandir will be built in 2015. The senior RSS leader made the statement while addressing a programme at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Joshi expressed confidence that the growth of country will speed up after the construction of Ram Mandir, just like it happened in 1952 after the beginning of construction of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS: 1952 mein Somnath mandir ki sthapna ke sath desh gati se aage badha, 2025 mein Ram janmbhumi ke upar mandir ban'ne ke baad fir is disha ko aur gati prapt hone wali hai...Ayodhya ke mandir nirmaan ke baad desh agle 150 saalon ke liye punji praapt karega(17-1) pic.twitter.com/r5uIYT0R00 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2019

The RSS leader minced no words and said that there are several challenges in the way of construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha and it is important to address these issues. Joshi said that Ram Mandir is not just a temple, rather its construction is connected to the faith of crores of Hindus in India.

Joshi also targeted the Modi government over its claim that India will embark on its path to become world leader again under Modi's leadership, saying that India will become the world leader after 150 years. Joshi has always maintained that Ram Mandir will surely be built in Ayodhya and things must move as per Supreme Court's order.