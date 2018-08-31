हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RSS to hold 'internal coordination' meet in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool; Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagat to attend

The meeting is expected to be attended by as many as 250 delegates from RSS and BJP. Shah has, meanwhile, reached Mantralayam.

RSS to hold &#039;internal coordination&#039; meet in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Kurnool; Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagat to attend

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will on Friday hold an internal 'coordination meeting' in the temple town of Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. RSS chief Mohan Bhagat and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will be present at the event.

It is likely to be a closed-door meeting as there is no information or invite to media neither from RSS nor from BJP.

The three-day 'Chintan Bhaitak' of the Sangh looks to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Also, taking stock of the current political situation in the country is likely to be on the cards.

