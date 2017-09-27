close
RSS Vijayadashmi event: Dalit religious Leader to be chief guest

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 19:54

New Delhi: A dalit religious leader Baba Nirmal Das will be the chief guest at the RSS' annual mega event 'Vijayadashmi Utsav' on September 30 in Nagpur.

The Dusshera function is significant in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's yearly calendar as it was established on Vijayadashami in 1925 and the sarsanghchalak or RSS chief addresses a gathering of workers to mark the day.

"Baba Nirmal Das, head of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society in Jalandhar, will be the chief guest at this year's Vijayadashmi Utsav," RSS prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said.

The RSS chief puts forth the organization's views on various relevant issues in his speech and sets its agenda for the next year.

Satyaprakash Rai, the head of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, was the chief guest last year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also expected to attend the event. 

