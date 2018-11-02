हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayodhya

RSS won't 'hesitate' to launch agitation for Ram temple, says SC 'insulted' Hindus

We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions, says Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

RSS won&#039;t &#039;hesitate&#039; to launch agitation for Ram temple, says SC &#039;insulted&#039; Hindus
Pic Courtesy: PTI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has threatened to launch an agitation for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, if needed. While talking about the stand of the organisation on the issue of Ram temple, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that Hindus were feeling “insulted” by the decision of the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in Ayodhya title suit till January 2019.

He said that the declaration by the Supreme Court that it had priorities other than the Ayodhya issue had not gone down well with the Hindus, adding that the government must bring an ordinance if all options run out.

“We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions,” Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He said the same when asked by a mediaperson on whether the Sangh would launch an agitation for Ram temple construction like in the 1990s.

Joshi was interacting with the media after the conclusion of the National Executive meeting of the RSS in Uttan town in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Joshi said the RSS, which is the fountainhead of the ruling BJP, was "not putting pressure" on the government as "we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay." The RSS leader added that the Ram temple issue was among various matters discussed when BJP president Amit Shah met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier in the day.

When the top court deferred the hearing on Monday, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, Arun Kumar had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre must bring a legislation to pave the way for the construction of Ram temple.

“The RSS is of the view that Ram temple must be constructed at the birth place of Lord Ram and the place should be given to Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. The construction of temple will create harmonious atmosphere. Taking this into account, the Supreme Court should take a decision at the earliest,” the RSS communications in-charge had said.

He had further said, “However, the government must bring a legislation to pave the way in case of any obstacles. The saints and the Dharm Sansad have been spearheading the Ram temple movement since the beginning and the RSS has supported them. We will stand by whatever steps they take.”

Following the decision of the Supreme Court, the clamour has grown for a law on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tags:
AyodhyaRSSRam TempleRSS Ram TempleNarendra Modi governmentRam temple agitation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close