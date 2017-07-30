RSS worker hacked in Kerala: Political violence is unacceptable in democracy, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday voiced concern over attacks on political workers in Kerala and said political violence was unacceptable in a democracy.

He tweeted saying, "Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinrayi Vijayan today regarding the recent incidents of political violence in the state. I have expressed my concern with the law and order situation in the state of Kerala. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy."

Singh added, "I expect that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously."

I have expressed my concern with the law and order situation in the state of Kerala. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy. 2/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 30, 2017

His phone call to the Kerala CM came a day after an RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang led by a history-sheeter near Thiruvananthapuram.

The HM said he expects that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously.

Police said 34-year-old Rajesh's left hand was chopped off in the attack which took place around 9 pm last night. An investigation has been launched and search is on for assailants, they said.

BJP's Kerala unit president Kumanam Rajasekharan alleged the CPI-M was behind the attack, a charge denied by the district leadership of the Left party.

(With PTI inputs)