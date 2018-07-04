हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RSS worker killed by bike-borne assailants in Firozabad

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was on Tuesday killed by some bike-borne assailants in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The RSS worker was identified as Sandeep Sharma.

The body of the deceased was sent to the district government hospital by the police for post-mortem.

The police have launched a search operation against the accused, whose identities are yet to be ascertained. Agra zone Inspector General Raja Srivastava assured that the culprits would be nabbed at the earliest.

He said, “We have launched a search operation against the accused. They will be nabbed soon. Further details are being ascertained.”

