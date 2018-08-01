हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rupa Ganguly

Rupa Ganguly attacks Mamata Banerjee, says bloodbath and civil war already on in West Bengal

Rupa Ganguly's reaction came two days after Mamata Banerjee had launched a scathing attack and alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a 'political motive' to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

ANI photo

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP leader Rupa Ganguly on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her controversial 'civil war' remark following the release of final National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam. The BJP leader slammed the governance and prevailing situation in Bengal, comparing them with bloodbath or civil war.

Ganguly questioned if the Chief Minister is aware of the presence of illegal migrants in West Bengal. She said, "Is she aware that there are a lot of illegal immigrants in West Bengal? As it is what is happening in West Bengal today, is it any less than bloodbath or civil war?"

She further mentioned that several incidents of BJP workers being hacked to death have been reported in the recent past, however, the Chief Minister of the state is ignorant about it.

"Doesn't she know that every other day BJP karyakartas are being killed," Ganguly added. In the latest incident, a local BJP leader from Mandir Bazar of South 24 Parganas was murdered by miscreants while he was returning home from work on July 28. The leader - identified as Shaktipada Sardar - was BJP's Mandal Committee secretary.

Rupa Ganguly's reaction came two days after Mamata Banerjee had launched a scathing attack and alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a 'political motive' to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, bloodbath in the country," Banerjee had said at a conclave. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state. Names of the applicants did not figure in the document released by NRC on Monday. 

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list which was released on Monday. The publication of the complete draft of the NRC witnessed the inclusion of 2,89,83,677 people out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants. 

