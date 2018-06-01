हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

RuPay, BHIM and UPI launched in Singapore, Modi says it represent Digital India initiative

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said Indian tourists will be able to use their RuPay cards for electronic payments at Changi airport and selected operators across Singapore.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the international launch of RuPay, BHIM and UPI based remittance app in Singapore represented Digital India initiative and the renewed partnership between the two sides.

Speaking on the matter, PM Modi's Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong said Indian tourists will be able to use their RuPay cards for electronic payments at Changi airport and selected operators across Singapore.

Recalling his meeting with CEOs on Thursday, PM Modi said he was happy to see that the top executives of many important companies looking at India with confidence.

He said the air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will enter into a new 'Air Service Agreement' soon.

Expressing gratitude to Lee, PM Modi said, "I express my gratitude to PM Lee, he has always made untiring efforts towards strengthening relations with India."

Both the leaders agreed to deepen the bilateral economic ties and build on defence cooperation as they called for a peaceful, open, and friendly maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

They also witnessed an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding in numerous fields, including the training of public service officials, cyber security, narcotics control and logistics cooperation between the two navies.

"I am happy to note that Indian companies use Singapore as a spring board for not only this country but for the entire ASEAN region. For Singaporean companies, as India progress and develops, opportunities are coming up," Modi added.

Modi, who arrived in Singapore on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation visit, earlier made a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob after a welcome ceremony at the Istana where he was given a guard of honour.

"Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Istana - Presidential Palace of Singapore. Millennia old ties now powered by partnership in innovation and technology," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi and Yacob exchanged views to strengthen bilateral relations and explored further cooperation in the flagship initiatives of the government.

"Close ties rooted in commercial, cultural and people to people links. Prime Minister Modi called on President of Singapore Halimah Yacob," Kumar said.

PM Modi had earlier visited Indonesia and Malaysia.

(With inputs from PTI)

