Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defence to India; PM Modi says rise above good, bad terrorism

St Petersburg: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that some countries continue to aid terrorists in a parochial view of the world and urged the countries to rise above ideas like good and bad terrorism to save humanity from destruction.

“Look at the discourse on terrorism. Terrorists do not manufacture weapons. Some country must be giving them. They do not print currency. But some country must be bank rolling them.

“They don’t have telecommunication system and social media. Somebody must be providing them such facilities,” he said in reply to a question at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with Russian President Vladimir Putin by his side.

Seeking to disapprove the tendencies among some countries to see terrorism in different light, Modi said, “some countries… good terrorism, bad terrorism, my terrorism, your terrorism. They should come out of this mindset. This is basically an issue of humanity and security of humanity. Only then we will be able to fight the war against terrorism.”

Tracing India’s tryst with terrorism from the 1980s, he said at one time the world did not know anything about terrorism. Some thought it was a law and order issue. Then some began to realise that it was a little more than law and order and then they recognised something about terrorism. But still they thought it did not affect them.

“But only after 9/11 the world as a whole realised what is terrorism and how dangerous it is. There are no boundaries for it. It has no country of its own. Wherever there is humanity, terrorism is there to destroy it,” he said.

In this situation, the Prime Minister said, the need of the hour is for the countries and forces of humanity to rise above these debates and come together to fight this menace.

Pointing to the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guiterres at the forum, he said there has been a resolution on terrorism lying at the world body for the last 40 years.

“They are still discussing the definition of terrorism. Who is a terrorist and who should be considered as a supporter of terrorist. What should be the world’s view about him.

“Forty years have passed. Everybody is showing concern but there is no discussion or debate on the resolution. I am happy yesterday President Putin declared in public that Russia would take up the resolution in the UN.”

PM Modi's statement comes as Russia prepares to supply its cutting-edge missile defence technology S-400 Triumf to India.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that pre-contract preparations are currently underway for the supply of the long-range air defence missile systems to India.

Both sides had last year signed $10 billion worth of agreements, including a deal for the game-changer S-400 Air Defence System, Kamov choppers and building new advanced frigates.

The S-400 is a new generation anti-aircraft system, which can be equipped with very long-range missiles (up to 400km), long-range (250km) and medium-range (120km).

The S-400 Triumf is capable of countering all air attack weapons, including tactical and strategic aircraft, ballistic missiles and hypersonic targets such as the US F-35 fighter jet.

India is interested in getting five systems of the most modern air defence system, capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence.

S-400 can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously with as many as 72 missiles at altitudes of five meters to 30 km.

India is expected to get five such systems to deploy along its borders with Pakistan and China.

The system is currently deployed in Syria, where Russia is targeting the Islamic State.

China inked a deal with Russia in November 2014 for the supply of six S-400 systems.

Defence deals signed between India, Russia

Ka-226T helicopters -- Kamov 226T choppers will replace India's aging Cheetah and Chetak choppers. Kamov is a light multipurpose helicopter designed for work in difficult conditions like high mountains, hot climate and marine areas. It allows for reconnaissance, targeting and monitoring of transportation.

Frigates -- An inter-governmental agreement for four frigates through partnership between Russian and Indian shipyards were also signed last year, when President Vladimir Outin visited India.

While two frigates will come from Russia, two others will be constructed at an Indian shipyard with Russian cooperation.