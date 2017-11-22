हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Russia congratulates India for Bhandari's election to ICJ

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017, 13:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Russia today congratulated India for Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and said it demonstrated the strength of the global community.

"First of all congratulations. My satisfaction is that the global community has demonstrated its strength. India's victory has added strength to the international court," Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev said.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju here.

The UN Security Council and the General Assembly Monday voted overwhelmingly in support of India. Judge Bhandari received all 15 votes in the UN Security Council and 183 of the 193 votes in the UN General Assembly.

Bhandari, 70, will have a nine-year term at the ICJ beginning early next year.

